Prerak Mankad, who played a big role in Lucknow Super Giants’ seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad on Saturday, said that getting an opportunity to play in the league at this stage of his career meant a lot to him.

“It feels amazing to play a big role in the team winning. I am very grateful to the team management and everyone for giving me this huge platform and giving me the opportunity to bat at this number in the order,” he said.

“I have been playing domestic cricket for the last five to six years in all formats. It helped me a lot. And performances there do help any player. I am glad that the team won the game today,” Mankad informed the media.

Reflecting on the match, the middle-order batter, who scored a brilliant, unbeaten half-century, said they were just waiting for one or two good overs. He said, “We have the firepower, and the big one came in the 16th over (left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma was hit for 31 runs).

“Well, both Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran told me to back my strength, some basic things and that helped me execute the strokes.”

“It was a decent wicket and the ball was sticking a bit, especially when the bowlers were preferring cross-seam,” Mankad said.

On being hit by a metal object, which led to the stoppage of play for six minutes, Mankad said he was hit the third time after the spectator in question missed twice. “I just informed the team about it,” he said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara said it was definitely disappointing to lose the game.

“We played better cricket for a majority of the game except for that one over. Or else, it could have been a different story,” he said. “We knew that they were going to attack Abhishek. But, again, these things happen,” he added.

“We feel sorry for the fans, especially for five of the six games at home, which doesn’t equate with the kind of support we are getting from them,” Lara said.

“I hate to see the heads drop or the attitude. We need to get the guys motivated, and it is important we lift ourselves in the remaining games,” he concluded.