IPL News

Prerak Mankad: Feels amazing to play a big role in guiding LSG to victory

Reflecting on the match, the middle-order batter, who scored a brilliant, unbeaten half-century, said they were just waiting for one or two good overs.

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Hyderabad 13 May, 2023 21:56 IST
Hyderabad 13 May, 2023 21:56 IST
Lucknow Super Giants batter Prerak Mankad plays a shot.

Lucknow Super Giants batter Prerak Mankad plays a shot. | Photo Credit: PTI

Reflecting on the match, the middle-order batter, who scored a brilliant, unbeaten half-century, said they were just waiting for one or two good overs.

Prerak Mankad, who played a big role in Lucknow Super Giants’ seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad on Saturday, said that getting an opportunity to play in the league at this stage of his career meant a lot to him.

“It feels amazing to play a big role in the team winning. I am very grateful to the team management and everyone for giving me this huge platform and giving me the opportunity to bat at this number in the order,” he said.

“I have been playing domestic cricket for the last five to six years in all formats. It helped me a lot. And performances there do help any player. I am glad that the team won the game today,” Mankad informed the media.

Reflecting on the match, the middle-order batter, who scored a brilliant, unbeaten half-century, said they were just waiting for one or two good overs. He said, “We have the firepower, and the big one came in the 16th over (left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma was hit for 31 runs).

Also Read
CSK bowling consultant Eric Simons: Consequences of KKR game significant, can secure top two Playoffs spots

“Well, both Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran told me to back my strength, some basic things and that helped me execute the strokes.”

“It was a decent wicket and the ball was sticking a bit, especially when the bowlers were preferring cross-seam,” Mankad said.

On being hit by a metal object, which led to the stoppage of play for six minutes, Mankad said he was hit the third time after the spectator in question missed twice. “I just informed the team about it,” he said.

Also Read
DC vs PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh smashes maiden IPL century against Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara said it was definitely disappointing to lose the game.

“We played better cricket for a majority of the game except for that one over. Or else, it could have been a different story,” he said. “We knew that they were going to attack Abhishek. But, again, these things happen,” he added.

“We feel sorry for the fans, especially for five of the six games at home, which doesn’t equate with the kind of support we are getting from them,” Lara said.

“I hate to see the heads drop or the attitude. We need to get the guys motivated, and it is important we lift ourselves in the remaining games,” he concluded.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us