RCB vs KKR Head to Head IPL phase 2 2021: Full squads, where to watch online, key stats

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here are all important stats and streaming information.

RCB vs KKR Head to Head

Span: 2008-2021

Matches: 27

Won: RCB - 13, KKR - 14

HS (RCB) vs KKR: 213

LS (RCB) vs KKR: 49

HS (KKR) vs RCB: 222

LS (KKR) vs RCB: 131

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between RCB and KKR will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.