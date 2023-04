Australia pacer Riley Meredith was named as the replacement for Jhye Richardson, Mumbai Indians announced on Thursday.

Richardson was ruled out of the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) suffering from a hamstring injury.

Meredith has played 5 T20Is picking up eight wickets, including a three-wicket haul.

He has represented Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in the previous editions of the IPL, picking 12 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 33.75.

