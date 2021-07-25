Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

1. 20-09-2021 – Abu Dhabi – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm

2. 24-09 – Sharjah – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm

3. 26-09 – Dubai – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm

4. 29-09 – Dubai – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm

5. 03-10 – Sharjah – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 3.30pm

6. 06-10 – Abu Dhabi – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm

7. 08-10 – Dubai – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm