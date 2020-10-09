IPL 2020, RR vs DC: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday.

The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the IPL so far, with Rajasthan holding an 11-9 head-to-head win/loss record over Delhi.

Last season, Delhi had defeated Rajasthan in both matches featuring the sides. Rajasthan had batted first in the two encounters.

The first clash saw Rajasthan post 191/6 in its 20 overs, with Ajinkya Rahane scoring an unbeaten century. In reply, Delhi reached the target with four balls remaining and won by six wickets.

In the second contest, Rajasthan made a paltry 115/9 from 20 overs. Delhi finished its chase in just 16.1 overs. Rishabh Pant had slammed unbeaten fifties in both the clashes.

Overall, the Royals have won the IPL trophy once during the inaugural season, while the Capitals are the only active IPL team to have never made the tournament's final.

Rajasthan's Indian left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has claimed 14 wickets in just seven matches against DC at an impressive strike rate of 10.8 and an average of 14.85.

On the other hand, Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan (485 runs at a strike rate of 126.63) and wicket-keeper Pant (220 runs at 188.03) have always enjoyed playing versus Rajasthan.