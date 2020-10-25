Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: RR vs MI- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020 Live Updates: RR vs MI, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off in the 45th game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE on Sunday. Team Sportstar 25 October, 2020 07:10 IST Rohit Sharma's (right) Mumbai Indians defeated Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals when the two sides met earlier in the tournament. - SPORTZPICS/IPL Team Sportstar 25 October, 2020 07:10 IST The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 45 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the UAE on Sunday.Head-to-head: (21 matches- RR 10| MI 11)The two teams have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far, and MI holds a slender lead over RR by winning 11 of those encounters.Last IPL meeting:MI (193/4 in 20 overs) beat RR (136/10 in 18.1 overs) by 57 runs.Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Abu Dhabi on October 6, Tuesday. The Mumbai-based franchise handed the Rajasthan-based side a five-wicket win as youngsters Riyan Parag (42*) and Rahul Tewatia (45*) put on a match-winning 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket.IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)RR- Rajasthan has won two of its last five games but goes in to the next encounter on the back of a loss. (2:3)MI- Mumbai is currently in fine form, winning four of its last five matches. (4:1)Current position in the table:RR (7th): Rajasthan is placed seventh in the points table after bagging eight points from 11 matches. The side has won four matches and lost seven.Mi (1st): After seven wins and three losses from 10 matches, Mumbai currently sits at the top of the points table with 14 points.Top performers so far-RR :Top-scorersTop wicket-takersSanju Samson (272)Jofra Archer (15)Jos Buttler (271)Rahul Tewatia (7)Steve Smith (265)Shreyas Gopal (7) Top performers so far-MI :Top-scorersTop wicket-takersQuinton de Kock (368)Jasprit Bumrah (17)Ishan Kishan (261)Trent Boult (16)Manish Pandey (260)Rahul Chahar (13) Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos