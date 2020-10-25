IPL 2020: RR vs MI- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 45 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the UAE on Sunday.

Head-to-head: (21 matches- RR 10| MI 11)

The two teams have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far, and MI holds a slender lead over RR by winning 11 of those encounters.



Last IPL meeting:

MI (193/4 in 20 overs) beat RR (136/10 in 18.1 overs) by 57 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Abu Dhabi on October 6, Tuesday. The Mumbai-based franchise handed the Rajasthan-based side a five-wicket win as youngsters Riyan Parag (42*) and Rahul Tewatia (45*) put on a match-winning 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

RR- Rajasthan has won two of its last five games but goes in to the next encounter on the back of a loss.

(2:3)

MI- Mumbai is currently in fine form, winning four of its last five matches. (4:1)

Current position in the table:

RR (7th): Rajasthan is placed seventh in the points table after bagging eight points from 11 matches. The side has won four matches and lost seven.

Mi (1st): After seven wins and three losses from 10 matches, Mumbai currently sits at the top of the points table with 14 points.

Top performers so far-RR :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Sanju Samson (272) Jofra Archer (15) Jos Buttler (271) Rahul Tewatia (7) Steve Smith (265) Shreyas Gopal (7)

Top performers so far-MI :