IPL News

IPL 2023: Samson regains panache in Rajasthan Royals’ win against Gujarat Titans

The Rajasthan Royals captain layed the foundation for Shimron Hetmyer and the lower order to chase 177, with his three successive sixes off Rashid Khan being the highlight.

Amol Karhadkar
MUMBAI 17 April, 2023 19:21 IST
MUMBAI 17 April, 2023 19:21 IST
Sanju Samson scored 60 runs off 32 deliveries against Gujarat Titans.

Sanju Samson scored 60 runs off 32 deliveries against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The Rajasthan Royals captain layed the foundation for Shimron Hetmyer and the lower order to chase 177, with his three successive sixes off Rashid Khan being the highlight.

You are the captain. You have two successive ducks. The team is four for two, chasing a target of 178 when you take guard. And you set the win up by making a mockery of arguably the best T20 bowler in the world.

Welcome to the world of Sanju Samson.

The Rajasthan Royals captain layed the foundation for Shimron Hetmyer and the lower order for its first win against defending champion Gujarat Titans in front of a 81,000-strong turnout at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Also Read
RCB vs CSK LIVE score, IPL updates: Unchanged Royal Challengers opt to bowl, Pathirana replaces Magala in CSK Playing XI

No wonder then that Samson was chased by autograph-seekers at the airport as he, along with director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara, left Ahmedabad before the rest of the bunch.

“The captain absorbed a lot of pressure there. He chose the moment to try and push the game forward. He was nicely backed up by others,” said Trent Boult as a matter-of-fact after the Royals’ win.

Watching Samson in full flow is a treat for a fan. When he is at his nonchalant best, he makes even the best of the bowlers look ordinary. His perfect cover drive off his Titans counterpart Hardik Pandya in the eighth over proved that he had regained his silken touch.

And his three consecutive sixes off Rashid Khan without much fuss in the 12th over underlined that he was eyeing not just his form but the bigger prize of overhauling a target that seemed improbable at the halfway mark.

While he couldn’t carry on the innings, Hetmyer’s blitzkrieg ensured that Samson was ecstatic, and not agonising, at the end of the game.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

Slide shows

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

CSK vs RR Highlights in Pics: Rajasthan Royals breaches fort Chepauk after 15 years; Sandeep Sharma holds his nerve despite Dhoni scare

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us