IPL News

Shubman Gill slams maiden IPL hundred during Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill scored his maiden IPL hundred during his side’s home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 15 May, 2023 21:08 IST
Shubman Gill in action during The IPL 2023 Cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shubman Gill in action during The IPL 2023 Cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

LIVE BLOG GT VS SRH

Gill, whose previous high score of 96 came last season, got to his hundred with a single off T. Natarajan.

The right-handed batter, who is the 46th batter to score an IPL hundred, was at his fluent best against SRH, as he scored 13 fours and one six.

Gill stamped his authority in the PowerPlay with a flurry of boundaries, with four of them coming on the trot against Fazalhaq Farooqi.

The opening batter is a contender for the Orange Cap, with his ton today pushing him to third in the race.

Gill was eventually dismissed on 101 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with Umran Malik completing a tough catch, only after he helped his side to a competitive total in a game where a win would secure its entry to the playoff stage.

