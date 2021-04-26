Ganguly says IPL 2021 to go ahead as scheduled amid international pull outs

The Indian Premier League is expected to continue as per schedule, despite some overseas players pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons and bio-bubble fatigue.



"So far, it's going on as scheduled," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) present Sourav Ganguly told Sportstar on Monday.



While Ravichandran Ashwin took a break from the tournament on Sunday, to be with his family, Royal Challengers Bangalore's overseas recruits - Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa - withdrew from the tournament to fly back to Australia. Rajasthan Royals' Andrew Tye - who also pulled out of the league - said that he feared getting locked out of his own country owing to mounting quarantine cases from India in his hometown Perth.

READ: More cricketers could leave IPL 2021 as Australia considers India travel ban



Sources in England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia said that they do not plan to call the players back, but they will do the best to facilitate the return of players who wish to fly home. Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association also issued a joint statement on Monday, saying that they are monitoring the situation.



"Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association remain in regular contact with Australian players, coaches and commentators taking part in the Indian Premier League, which is being conducted under strict bio-security protocols," they said."We will continue to listen to feedback from those on the ground in India and the advice of the Australian Government. Our thoughts are with the people of India at this difficult time."



Some of the franchise officials, this publication spoke to, also indicated that they will do everything possible if any player wishes to pull out in these trying times.



READ: IPL 2021: COVID-19 surge in India making Aussies 'nervous', says David Hussey



"As of now, there is no communication in calling off the tournament, so we are planning everything to keep players motivated and safe. If any player wants to pull out due to family/personal reasons, we will do everything possible to help him," an official said.



After the Mumbai and Chennai leg, the caravan format of the tournament will now move to Delhi and Ahmedabad.



India is recording over three lakh daily cases for the past few days and the health infrastructure is struggling to handle the rise, with shortage of oxygen and some essential medicines.