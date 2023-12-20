SRH Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad composition, new players, top buys in auction

The IPL 2024 Auction ended on Tuesday at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The 2016-champion acquired six players at the auction, including the World Cup-winning Australian pair Pat Cummins and Travis Head. The winning bid for Cummins, worth Rs. 20.50 crore, was the most expensive in the IPL auction’s history, before Mitchell Starc went to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 24.75 crore.

SRH brought more reinforcements for its bowling unit, taking in Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs. 1.5 crore and Indian pacer Jaydev Undakat for Rs. 1.60 crore. Its final buys in the auction were Akash Singh and Jhathavedh Subramanyan for Rs. 20 lakh each.

SRH IPL 2024 probable playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad/Upendra Yadav, Pat Cummins, Washington Sundar/Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

SRH players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Travis Head (Rs. 6.80 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs. 1.50 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs. 20.50 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs. 1.60 crore), Akash Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Jhathavedh Subramanyan (Rs. 20 lakh).

SRH IPL 2024 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.