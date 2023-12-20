MagazineBuy Print

SRH Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad composition, new players, top buys in auction

SRH IPL 2024: Here is how Sunrisers Hyderabad’s playing XI could look like after it bought six players at the auction on December 19.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 18:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The signings of Pat Cummins and Travis Head were aimed at turning Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fortunes after the side finished bottom of the table in 2023.
The signings of Pat Cummins and Travis Head were aimed at turning Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fortunes after the side finished bottom of the table in 2023. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.
infoIcon

The signings of Pat Cummins and Travis Head were aimed at turning Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fortunes after the side finished bottom of the table in 2023. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

The IPL 2024 Auction ended on Tuesday at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The 2016-champion acquired six players at the auction, including the World Cup-winning Australian pair Pat Cummins and Travis Head. The winning bid for Cummins, worth Rs. 20.50 crore, was the most expensive in the IPL auction’s history, before Mitchell Starc went to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 24.75 crore.

SRH brought more reinforcements for its bowling unit, taking in Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs. 1.5 crore and Indian pacer Jaydev Undakat for Rs. 1.60 crore. Its final buys in the auction were Akash Singh and Jhathavedh Subramanyan for Rs. 20 lakh each.

SRH IPL 2024 probable playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad/Upendra Yadav, Pat Cummins, Washington Sundar/Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

SRH players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Travis Head (Rs. 6.80 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs. 1.50 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs. 20.50 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs. 1.60 crore), Akash Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Jhathavedh Subramanyan (Rs. 20 lakh).

CSK IPL 2024 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

