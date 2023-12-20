MagazineBuy Print

DC Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals squad composition, new players, top buys in auction

DC IPL 2024: Here is how Delhi Capitals’ playing XI could look after it bought nine players at the auction on December 19.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 16:38 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE - Rishabh Pant Captain of Delhi Capitals and Ricky Ponting coach of Delhi Capitals before the start of an IPL match.
FILE - Rishabh Pant Captain of Delhi Capitals and Ricky Ponting coach of Delhi Capitals before the start of an IPL match. | Photo Credit: Deepak Malik
infoIcon

FILE - Rishabh Pant Captain of Delhi Capitals and Ricky Ponting coach of Delhi Capitals before the start of an IPL match. | Photo Credit: Deepak Malik

The IPL 2024 auction at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, saw Delhi Capitals (DC) complete nine new additions to its squad ahead of the next edition of the tournament.

DC’s biggest acquisition was that of the young wicket-keeper batter Kumar Kushagra, who was roped in for a price of Rs. 7.20 lakh.

Also making their way to the Delhi-based side are the explosive English batter, Harry Brook and the Aussie Jhye Richardson. The former is expected to slot in directly to the team, while the latter will likely act as a backup to Anrich Nortje.

For DC, a lot will hinge on the availability of skipper Rishab Pant, who expected to recover in time for the next season. The addition of Kushagra can be seen as a potential safety net for a worst-case scenario.

DC IPL 2024 Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Harry Brook, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje/ Jhye Richardson, Khaleel Ahmed

DC players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Harry Brook (Rs. 4 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs. 50 lakh), Ricky Bhui (Rs. 20 lakh), Kumar Kushagra (Rs. 7.20 crore), Rasikh Dar (Rs. 20 lakh), Jhye Richardson (Rs. 5 crore), Sumit Kumar (Rs. 1 crore), Shai Hope (Rs. 75 lakh), Swastik Chhikara (Rs. 20 lakh).

DC IPL 2024 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope

Batters: Prithvi Shaw, Harry Brook, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, David Warner

All-rounders: Pravin Dubey, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Sumit Kumar

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Salem

