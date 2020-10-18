SRH vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Score Today Match in Abu Dhabi: Toss at 3:00 PM, KKR receives Narine boost ahead of SRH clash

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2020, Match 35 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Sunil Narine was on Sunday cleared by the Indian Premier League’s suspect bowling action committee after being reported last week.

Narine was reported for a suspect action during his team’s clash against Kings XI Punjab last Saturday and another such instance could have led him to being barred from bowling in the league.

Head-to-head: (25 matches- SRH 7 | KKR 11)

The two teams have faced each other 18 times in the IPL so far, and KKR has dominated the fixture by winning it 11 times.

The Preview

A struggling Kolkata Knight Riders will hope to get its campaign back on track when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Kolkata's last two matches resulted in two crushing defeats. Eoin Morgan's men will be left facing a steep climb into the playoffs if it fails to iron out the flaws.

The form of Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell has been a major concern for them. He has struggled to score runs and his bowling, though economical in patches, has been lightweight.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad:

Kane Williamson, David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad:

Eoin Morgan (c ), Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi

IPL Match 35: SRH vs KKR

Date: Sunday, October 18, 2020

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi