Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in an IPL 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday. After losing their first two games, both teams seem to have got their campaigns back on track with two back-to-back wins.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI (Batting first): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI (Bowling first): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T. Natarajan.

Impact Player options: Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI (Batting first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI (Bowling first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar.

Impact Player options: Suryakumar Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Ramandeep Singh.

SRH VS MI DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Harry Brook (vc) All-rounders:Aiden Markram (c), Cameron Green Bowlers: Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Piyush Chawla Team Composition: SRH 5:6 MI Credits Left: 10.5