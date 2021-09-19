Videos

CSK vs MI Head to Head IPL Phase 2 2021: Most runs, most wickets, predicted playing XIs

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the first match of phase 2 of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Sunday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 September, 2021 06:40 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 September, 2021 06:40 IST
CSK vs MI Head to Head IPL Phase 2 2021: Most runs, most wickets, predicted playing XIs
IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer raring to go after long injury layoff
Chris Morris: Would have never left the IPL 2021 bubble
KKR vs RCB
IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB Match 30: Head-to-head record, stats and players to watch out for

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

 More Videos
Fleming: We just could not shut down Pollard
Pollard: Match-winning knock against teams like CSK stuff people will speak about
David Warner and Trevor Bayliss
IPL 2021: Important that we don't lose confidence or patience, says Bayliss
Fleming: Changes around attitude reason for CSK's turnaround
IPL 2021 DC vs KKR Match 25: Head-to-head record, highest run-getter, top wicket-taker
Kane Williamson: I am getting tired of coming second in Super Overs
IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR Match 21: Head-to-head record, highest run-getter, top wicket-taker
IPL 2021: COVID-19 crisis difficult to comprehend, says Chris Morris
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App