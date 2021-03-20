Jofra Archer could give IPL 2021 a miss - report

England pace ace, Jofra Archer, is likely to miss the Indian Premier League. According to a report by the UK daily The Telegraph, Archer - who plays for Rajasthan Royals - could pull out of the tournament, which begins in April, in an attempt to get himself fit for England action.

The report states that he will have a third injection on a troublesome right elbow and that could mean that that the IPL's Player of the Tournament in 2020 may not be available for Rajasthan Royals. The franchise, however, did not react on the matter.

The Royals - which finished at the bottom of the table - was looking forward to making a strong comeback in the 2021 edition, but Archer’s absence could hurt the side. However, in the auction, Royals snapped up Mustafizur Rahman and Chris Morris.