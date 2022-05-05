IPL 2022: RCB’s win against CSK its most important win of the season - Hazlewood

Moments after making his former team-mates repent of being made to face his accurate bowling, and more importantly, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore resurrect its Indian Premier League 2022 campaign, pacer Josh Hazlewood terms his team’s win against Chennai Super Kings as “the most important” win of the season.

“It’s probably our most important victory of the tournament so far. We’re sort of at a point where we need to win every game to make the Playoffs, that’s what I feel anyway, so tonight was the first step in doing that,” Hazlewood said on Sunday night, after RCB successfully defended a total of 172 for eight.

“We have been sort of a bit flat in the last three games, so there were things to work on in batting, bowling and in the field, to be honest. So it was good to see us going out and getting our chances, creating our chances. Yeah, it’s our most important victory so far.”

Having lost three games on a trot, RCB’s first victory in May helped it regain a top-four slot. Hazlewood played a huge role in his team’s role, bowling two miserly overs for just six runs at the start. He then teamed up with Harshal Patel at the death as the duo defended 52 runs off the last four overs without any fuss.

The Australian had high praise for Faf du Plessis, his former team-mate from CSK who is now in charge at RCB. “Obviously Faf’s captain here. He knows my game, from the bowling side of things, so it’s great to have him around at mid-on or mid-off discussing plans. And we sort of read each other pretty well,” Hazlewood said.