Lucknow Super Giants aims to maintain spotless record against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad hit the nets early on a bright and sunny Friday afternoon as it hosts Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

The race for playoffs has begun and the Krunal Pandya-led side finds itself in a must-win encounter against Sunrisers, who are lying low at the ninth position in the points table. Super Giants, stationed at the fifth spot, still have a chance to qualify for the knockouts, having won five and losing an equal number of matches with 11 points on the board.

