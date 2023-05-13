SRH vs LSG: Follow for all live updates from the IPL game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants happening at the Rajig Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today

May 13, 2023 15:01
TOSS UPDATES

Aiden Markram wins the toss and opts to bat first. Krunal Pandya says he would have done the same too.

May 13, 2023 14:44
Time running our for SRH

IPL 2023: Lara says SRH ready to throw last dice in ahead of LSG match

May 13, 2023 13:57
Predicted 11s

SRH Predicted Playing XI

Batting first: Amolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Bowling first: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

LSG Predicted Playing XI

Batting first: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Bowling first: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

May 13, 2023 13:35
LSG VS SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL

Matches played: 2

Lucknow Super Giants won: 2

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0

Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by 5 wickets (Lucknow; 2023)

May 13, 2023 13:34
Ayush Badoni going through the drills
May 13, 2023 13:20
SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction, fantasy team guide and picks

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips

Batters: Kyle Mayers, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni,

All-rounders: Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Team Composition:SRH - 6-5 LSG | Credits left: 13

May 13, 2023 13:07
Last chance for SRH?
May 13, 2023 13:05
Lucknow Super Giants aims to maintain spotless record against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad hit the nets early on a bright and sunny Friday afternoon as it hosts Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

The race for playoffs has begun and the Krunal Pandya-led side finds itself in a must-win encounter against Sunrisers, who are lying low at the ninth position in the points table. Super Giants, stationed at the fifth spot, still have a chance to qualify for the knockouts, having won five and losing an equal number of matches with 11 points on the board.

READ MORE