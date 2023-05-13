SRH vs LSG: Follow for all live updates from the IPL game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants happening at the Rajig Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today
Aiden Markram wins the toss and opts to bat first. Krunal Pandya says he would have done the same too.
SRH Predicted Playing XI
Batting first: Amolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan
Bowling first: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan
LSG Predicted Playing XI
Batting first: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
Bowling first: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
Matches played: 2
Lucknow Super Giants won: 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0
Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by 5 wickets (Lucknow; 2023)
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips
Batters: Kyle Mayers, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni,
All-rounders: Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Aiden Markram
Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Team Composition:SRH - 6-5 LSG | Credits left: 13
Sunrisers Hyderabad hit the nets early on a bright and sunny Friday afternoon as it hosts Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.
The race for playoffs has begun and the Krunal Pandya-led side finds itself in a must-win encounter against Sunrisers, who are lying low at the ninth position in the points table. Super Giants, stationed at the fifth spot, still have a chance to qualify for the knockouts, having won five and losing an equal number of matches with 11 points on the board.