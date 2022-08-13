Cricket

Afghanistan fights back in Ireland; keeps T20 series alive

Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored in Afghanistan’s 189-5 after the tourists lost the toss, with the opener’s innings well supported by Najibullah Zadran, whose 42 off just 18 balls featured five sixes.

AFP
Belfast 13 August, 2022 11:49 IST
Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 53 off 35 balls to help Afghanistan win the match.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 53 off 35 balls to help Afghanistan win the match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 22 runs in the third Twenty20 international in Belfast on Friday as it reduced the hosts’ lead to 2-1 in a five-match series.

Ireland, looking to take an unassailable 3-0 lead, then slumped to 85-7 in reply before the experienced George Dockrell and debutant Fionn Hand led an Ireland recovery.

The eighth-wicket duo put on 74 in just over six overs against a seasoned Afghanistan attack including established T20 internationals, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Hand made a fine 36 off only 18 balls before he was caught attempting to scoop Naveen-ul-Haq.

Dockrell finished unbeaten on 58 off 37 balls, including six fours and two sixes, but Ireland still came up short as they ended the match on 167-9.

The series continues at Stormont on Monday.

