Cricket Cricket Jayant, Saini added to ODI squad for South Africa series Jayant Yadav and Navdeep Saini have made the squad as replacement for Washington Sundar and back-up for Mohammed Siraj, respectively. Team Sportstar 12 January, 2022 16:53 IST Jayant Yadav during an Indian national cricket team training session at Six Gun Grill Newlands on January 10, 2022 in Cape Town - Gallo Images/Getty Image Team Sportstar 12 January, 2022 16:53 IST The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday confirmed Jayant Yadav as replacement for off-spinner Washington Sundar, who tested positive for COVID-19 during a camp in Bengaluru, for the South Africa ODIs."Sundar was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI members on Wednesday and join the rest of the squad ahead of the ODI series starting January 19," read a BCCI statement.FOLLOW | India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Petersen, vd Dussen brisk after lunch The Committee has also added fast bowler Navdeep Saini to the squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is still recovering from the hamstring injury sustained during the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.India’s updated ODI squad for SA Tour: KL Rahul (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :