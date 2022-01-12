Jayant, Saini added to ODI squad for South Africa series

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday confirmed Jayant Yadav as replacement for off-spinner Washington Sundar, who tested positive for COVID-19 during a camp in Bengaluru, for the South Africa ODIs.

"Sundar was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI members on Wednesday and join the rest of the squad ahead of the ODI series starting January 19," read a BCCI statement.

The Committee has also added fast bowler Navdeep Saini to the squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is still recovering from the hamstring injury sustained during the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.