Cricket Cricket US-bound Jayasuriya no longer available for selection in Sri Lanka Sri Lanka limited-overs all-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya has decided to relocate to the US. He will be settling down with his family. Team Sportstar 08 January, 2021 17:08 IST Shehan Jayasuriya (right) played the T20 World Cup in 2016. - TWITTER/@ShehanJaya12 Team Sportstar 08 January, 2021 17:08 IST Sri Lanka international Shehan Jayasuriya has decided to relocate to the United States of America. He will no longer be available for selection in domestic or international tournaments with immediate effect. "Jayasuriya has taken this decision, as he has decided to relocate to United States of America with his family to settle in that country. Whilst announcing his decision, Shehan thanked Sri Lanka Cricket for the opportunities provided to him, during his time as a national player," SLC said in a statement. Jayasuriya, an all-rounder, played 12 ODIs and 18 T20Is, including the T20 World Cup in 2016.