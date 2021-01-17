New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham undergoes surgery

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham underwent surgery on Saturday night to treat a compound dislocation on his left ring finger, his domestic T20 team Cricket Wellington has announced. Neesham has a splint on, and will be reviewed by a hand specialist in a week’s time.

Neesham, who struggled for form in the Indian Premier League last year, is expected to return to action for the back end of the ongoing Super Smash tournament, where Wellington is currently leading the table.

The 30-year-old all-rounder has featured in five of his team’s six matches so far, scoring 65 runs and taking eight wickets at an average of 16.25. He played Saturday’s Super Smash match against Canterbury and top-scored with 49 to lead Wellington to 154 for seven. But with the ball, he gave away 30 runs from 3.4 overs as Wellington suffered its first defeat of the season.