Kane Williamson to miss India T20s to focus on Tests

Kane Williamson will miss this week’s three-game T20 series against India as he prioritises preparing for the Test series starting on November 25 in Kanpur.

Less than 24 hours after falling to Australia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final in Dubai, Williamson and the 15-strong T20 squad arrived in Jaipur on Monday evening.

With the opening game of the T20 series on Wednesday evening, followed by games on Friday and Sunday night - the decision was made for Williamson to join the Test specialist group already training in Jaipur.

Tim Southee will captain the T20 side for the opening game on Wednesday. Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner are also available for both series.

Lockie Ferguson’s recovery from a right calf strain continues to progress well. He is expected to be available for the T20 series.