Kohli set to miss South Africa ODIs

Virat Kohli is set to miss India's ODI series in South Africa starting next month due to personal reasons.

Kohli was removed as the ODI skipper, three months after stepping down from the T20I captaincy, by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) last week.

The 33-year-old has reportedly asked the Board for a break at the end of the Test series.

Rohit Sharma, who will miss the Tests through an injury, was named the ODI skipper and will likely return to take charge when the three-match series begins on January 19 in Paarl.