Legends League Cricket squads: Brett Lee, Muralitharan, Watson top picks in players’ draft

Gujarat Giants, India Capitals, Manipal Tigers, and Bhilwara Kings came together with a combined purse of INR 32 crore to pick 59 stars from the players’ draft held virtually on Friday for the upcoming edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC).

The draft included 79 cricketers and each team had a purse of INR 8 crore each. The sides will now have three more days to submit their final squad wherein they can buy more players with the available purse.

Manipal splurged the most - INR 6,91,20,000 - while Bhilwara was the most economical, having spent INR 5,62,20,000.

“All of them have made judicious spends, the player mix seems great and it will be very interesting to see what each of them do now on the field,” said Raman Raheja, LLC CEO and co-founder.

The LLC will be a four-team tournament and a 16-match affair. The league will start on September 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and will be hosted in five different cities, including Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur.

TEAM AT A GLANCE

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (Captain), Parthiv Patel, Elton Chigumbura, Chris Tremlett, Richard Levi, Graeme Swann, Joginder Sharma, Ashoke Dinda, Daniel Vettori, Kevin O’Brien, Stuart Binny, Mitchell Mcclenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla, Ajantha Mendis

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Ravi Bopara, Farveez Maharoof, Mitchell Johnson, Jacques Kallis, Pankaj Singh, Ross Taylor, Prosper Utseya, John Mooney, Mashrafe Mortaza, Hamilton Masakadza, Rajat Bhatia, Liam Plunkett, Asghar Afghan, Denesh Ramdin, Pravin Tambe

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (Captain), Brett Lee, Andrew Flintoff, Vrv Singh Parvinder Awana, Reetinder Sodhi, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Lance Klusener, Ryan Sidebottom, Mohammad Kaif, Phil Mustard, Muttiah Muralitharan

Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (Captain), Yusuf Pathan, Sudeep Tyagi, Tino Best, Owais Shah, Tim Bresnan, Shane Watson, Sreesanth, Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, William Porterfield, Naman Ojha, Monty Panesar