Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test, Karachi, Day 1: SA suffers early jolt, Markram departs

Follow the LIVE cricket score and updates from the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Toss: South Africa captain Quinton de Kock won the toss and opted to bat first.

Pakistan handed Test caps to 34-year-old left-arm spinner Nauman Ali and 25-year-old opener Imran Butt in a combination of three pacers and two spinners.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, George Linde