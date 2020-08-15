Virat Kohli to M.S. Dhoni: Thank you skip, I tip my hat to you

India skipper Virat Kohli thanked his first captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for all the lessons as the superstar wicketkeeper-batsman announced retirement from all forms of international cricket on Saturday.

He will continue to play the Indian Premier League as captain of Chennai Super Kings.

“Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you,” Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Kohli was part of Dhoni's World Cup-winning team in 2011.

In 2014-15 in the tour of Australia, Kohli was made the Test captain when Dhoni retired after the Melbourne fixture.

Three years later, he stepped down from captaincy and continued playing limited-overs cricket under Kohli, the last outing being the Cricket World Cup 2019 in England.