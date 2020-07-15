Mashrafe Mortaza recovers from COVID-19

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, who tested positive for COVID-19 on 20 June, has recovered from the disease after treatment at home. Mortaza announced the news on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

“Hope everyone is fine. By the grace of God and blessing of everyone, I have tested negative for coronavirus. I am thankful to everyone who stood by me and showed concern in this tough times,” he said.

“I recovered from the virus after being treated at home. To those who are affected, stay positive. Keep faith in Allah and abide by the rules. Together we will keep fighting the virus,” added the 36-year-old fast bowler.

Mortaza’s wife Sumona Haque is yet to recover from the disease. “But two weeks after being diagnosed, my wife is still positive for coronavirus. She is doing well, keep her in your prayers,” Mortaza wrote.

Two other Bangladeshi cricketers - Nafees Iqbal and Nazmul Islam - have also recovered from the disease after undergoing treatment at home. Like Mortaza, both had tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago.