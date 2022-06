I am a big fan of cricket: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

"I am a big fan of cricket and played while I was mayor. I never miss out on watching a game. Dr. Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi) would always watch cricket amidst his busy schedule," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said at Sportstar's South Sports Conclave in Chennai on Tuesday.

The first edition of the Sportstar Sports Conclave was held in July 2021 in Kerala.