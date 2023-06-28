Mohali not chosen as host for ICC ODI 2023 World Cup matches

The ICC announced the World Cup 2023 schedule on Tuesday and a notable omission among the host cities in India was the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

One of the most iconic stadiums in the country, Mohali has the distinction of hosting the semifinals of the 1996 and the 2011 World Cups.

The 2011 World Cup semifinal was one of the most watched games in cricketing history as the PCA Stadium hosted the marquee clash between India and Pakistan where political leaders and sporting legends from both countries were present to witness the clash.

However, Mohali won’t be hosting any World Cup games this year. Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer expresses his displeasure after Mohali was excluded from the list of cities to host the 2023 World Cup.

“The exclusion of Punjab’s Mohali from the list of host cities for the tournament was due to political interference. Punjab government will raise this issue with BCCI,” Hayer said.

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla defended the Board’s move and explained the reason behind Mohali missing out on hosting World Cup matches.

“Virat Kohli’s 100th Test last year was given to Mohali. Mullanpur Stadium is getting ready in Mohali. Had it been ready, they would have got a World Cup match. The current stadium in Mohali did not meet the standards of ICC and hence was denied matches. But that does not matches would not be given to them. Bilateral series matches will be given to them, it is based on a rotational system. No ‘pick and choose’ has been done.

“ICC’s consent is important in finalising the venues. In Trivandrum, warm-up matches have been given, for the first time. It is not that any centre/zone has been ignored. Stadiums have been chosen after a lot of consideration, even in North East Zone, Guwahati got the matches. A lot of accommodation has been done in the schedule,” Shukla told ANI.

Apart from hosting two 50-over World Cup semifinals, the PCA Stadium hosted the India-Australia clash during the 2016 T20 World Cup where Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 51 balls in a virtual quarterfinal knockout game as India won by six wickets with five balls to spare.

Team India will play nine games in the league stage of the 2023 World Cup as the Rohit Sharma-led side will begin its campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.