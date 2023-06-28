MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mohali not chosen as host for ICC ODI 2023 World Cup matches

Mohali, an iconic cricketing venue that hosted two World Cup semifinals in the past won’t be hosting any games this year as it has not been included in the list released by the ICC and BCCI.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 16:22 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India skipper Rohit Sharma during a practice session. (File Photo)
India skipper Rohit Sharma during a practice session. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India skipper Rohit Sharma during a practice session. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The ICC announced the World Cup 2023 schedule on Tuesday and a notable omission among the host cities in India was the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

One of the most iconic stadiums in the country, Mohali has the distinction of hosting the semifinals of the 1996 and the 2011 World Cups.

The 2011 World Cup semifinal was one of the most watched games in cricketing history as the PCA Stadium hosted the marquee clash between India and Pakistan where political leaders and sporting legends from both countries were present to witness the clash.

Why was Chennai not chosen as semifinal host for ICC ODI World Cup

However, Mohali won’t be hosting any World Cup games this year. Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer expresses his displeasure after Mohali was excluded from the list of cities to host the 2023 World Cup.

“The exclusion of Punjab’s Mohali from the list of host cities for the tournament was due to political interference. Punjab government will raise this issue with BCCI,” Hayer said.

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule by Venues: Which cities will host ODI World Cup matches in India? Check full list

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla defended the Board’s move and explained the reason behind Mohali missing out on hosting World Cup matches.

“Virat Kohli’s 100th Test last year was given to Mohali. Mullanpur Stadium is getting ready in Mohali. Had it been ready, they would have got a World Cup match. The current stadium in Mohali did not meet the standards of ICC and hence was denied matches. But that does not matches would not be given to them. Bilateral series matches will be given to them, it is based on a rotational system. No ‘pick and choose’ has been done.

“ICC’s consent is important in finalising the venues. In Trivandrum, warm-up matches have been given, for the first time. It is not that any centre/zone has been ignored. Stadiums have been chosen after a lot of consideration, even in North East Zone, Guwahati got the matches. A lot of accommodation has been done in the schedule,” Shukla told ANI.

Apart from hosting two 50-over World Cup semifinals, the PCA Stadium hosted the India-Australia clash during the 2016 T20 World Cup where Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 51 balls in a virtual quarterfinal knockout game as India won by six wickets with five balls to spare.

Team India will play nine games in the league stage of the 2023 World Cup as the Rohit Sharma-led side will begin its campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. 

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 ODI World Cup /

Mohali

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohali not chosen as host for ICC ODI 2023 World Cup matches
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kvitova withdraws from Eastbourne citing fatigue
    AP
  3. Khandker hopes to bury ghosts of 2008 Olympic qualifier with junior women’s team in World Cup
    PTI
  4. Ashes 2023, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Australia 20/0 in 9 overs; Rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023 LIVE Score Day 1, quarterfinals: North 296/6 vs North East; Central 182 all out vs East 4/1; Mura Singh picks up a fifer; Easwaran falls to Avesh first ball
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Mohali not chosen as host for ICC ODI 2023 World Cup matches
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes will be done and dusted if Australia wins Lord’s Test, says McGrath
    PTI
  3. Ashes 2023, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Australia 20/0 in 9 overs; Rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  4. The Ashes 2023: Stokes keeps faith with aggressive approach as England takes on Australia at Lord’s
    AFP
  5. India to tour Ireland for three-match T20I series in August
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohali not chosen as host for ICC ODI 2023 World Cup matches
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kvitova withdraws from Eastbourne citing fatigue
    AP
  3. Khandker hopes to bury ghosts of 2008 Olympic qualifier with junior women’s team in World Cup
    PTI
  4. Ashes 2023, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Australia 20/0 in 9 overs; Rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023 LIVE Score Day 1, quarterfinals: North 296/6 vs North East; Central 182 all out vs East 4/1; Mura Singh picks up a fifer; Easwaran falls to Avesh first ball
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment