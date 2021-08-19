MCA president calls for Special Emergent Meeting of Apex Council

The Mumbai Cricket Association president Vijay Patil has called for a Special Emergent Meeting for the apex council members on Friday.

This comes a day after eight apex council members wrote a requisition letter to the MCA president requesting him to call for an emergent meeting to discuss and pass eight resolutions in the agenda listed by them.

In an email on Thursday, Patil informed the council members that the special emergent meeting will be held at the MCA Sharad Pawar Recreation Centre at the Bandra Kurla Complex at 10 am.