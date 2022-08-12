The Mumbai Indians-owned MI Emirates franchise announced a 14-member team ahead of the inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) in UAE. The squad includes current and past MI players such as Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Trent Boult and Nicholas Pooran.

“I am delighted with our dynamic group of 14 players that will be part of our #Onefamily and represent ‘MI Emirates’. We are glad to have one of our key pillars, Kieron Pollard continue with MI Emirates. Joining us back are Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, and Nicholas Pooran. A very warm welcome to all players of MI Emirates. MI is known to strike a balance between experience and investing in young talent to unlock their true potential which will help us play the MI way. This is what fans expect from us and will drive the MI ethos forward,” Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said.

On Thursday, MI had announced the signing of Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada and Dewald Brevis for its franchise MI Cape Town, which is one of the six teams that will compete in the inaugural edition of the CSA T20 League in South Africa. The remaining five teams are also owned by existing Indian Premier League (IPL) team owners.

Mumbai Indians is the most successful team in the IPL with a record five titles to its name and two Champions League T20 trophies.