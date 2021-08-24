New Zealand batsman Finn Allen tests COVID-19 positive in Dhaka

New Zealand batsman Finn Allen has tested positive for COVID-19, two days after arriving in Dhaka.

Allen, who played for Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural Hundred competition in England, is fully vaccinated and passed all his pre-departure tests in England before testing positive 48 hours after his arrival.

"He has been quarantined at the team's hotel, and immediate advice is that he is experiencing moderate symptoms," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

"Allen is receiving treatment from the Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief medical officer, has been in contact with NZC’s chief medical officer, and will be monitored during his stay in quarantine by Blackcaps doctor Pat McHugh," the statement added.

New Zealand is scheduled to play five T20Is against Bangladesh, beginning from September 1. New Zealand team manager Mike Sandle said he was in constant contact with Allen.

"It's really unfortunate for Finn," Sandle said. "He's comfortable at the moment and hopefully he'll recover quickly; test negative and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as possible. The Bangladesh cricket authorities have been extremely professional in their response and we're grateful to them for that. They're treating the matter very seriously."