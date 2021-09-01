New Zealand bowled out for 60, suffers first T20I defeat against Bangladesh

Bangladesh earned its first victory against New Zealand in the Twenty20 format in its 11th attempt with a seven-wicket win Wednesday to open the five-match series.

New Zealand was dismissed for its joint lowest score of 60 in 16.5 overs and Bangladesh then recovered from 7 for 2 to seal the victory with five overs to spare, making 62 for 3.

Bangladesh has now bowled both New Zealand and Australia to their lowest T20 total within one month. Bangladesh bowled out Australia for 62 in the fifth and final match in August to win the series 4-1.

Once again, Bangladesh' spinners and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman played a key role on a slow and low surface, with the latter finishing with 3 for 13.

Left-arm spinners Shakib Al Hasan, Nasum Ahmed and pacer Saifuddin claimed two wickets apiece while off-spinner Mahedi Hasan took one.

Nasum Ahmed removed debutant Rachin Ravindra with a return catch in the third ball of the innings after Tom Latham opted to bat first. Shakib then joined him to slice the top order and reduce the Kiwis to 9 for 4 in just the fourth over.

Latham and Henry Nicholls shared 34 runs for the fifth wicket and appeared set to stabilise the innings. But both of them perished to a big shot against pacer Saifuddin after scoring 18 runs each.

They were the only two batsmen to reach double figures.

Well played @BCBtigers. Adjustments to be made ahead of T20I 2 on Friday in Dhaka. #BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/36No78jImx — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 1, 2021

Mustafizur Rahman cleaned up the tail to deny the visitors a chance to get the score past 100.

Off-spinner Cole McConchie, one of the two debutants in New Zealand's team, and left-arm spinner Azaz Patel gave the side a glimmer of hope by removing openers Mohammad Naim and Liton Das in quick succession.

But experienced Shakib Al Hasan kept the side’s nose ahead with a small but valuable 25 off 33 before Rachin Ravindra dismissed him for his debut wicket.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who returned to the squad after missing the Australia series, and skipper Mahmudullah then drove the side to the victory, with the former hitting McConchie for a mid-wicket boundary.

Rahim was on 16 with Mahmudullah on 14.

The second match is on Friday.