New Zealand turns to new-look pace attack for India ODIs

Injuries to frontline fast bowlers have forced New Zealand to opt for fresh blood in its pace attack for the three-match ODI series against India starting February 5 in Hamilton.

The uncapped pace bowler Kyle Jamieson has been named in the squad alongside Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett as injuries continue to keep Trent Boult (broken hand), Matt Henry (broken thumb) and Lockie Ferguson (calf muscle-tendon strain) on the sidelines.

READ| Williamson: Super Overs certainly not New Zealand's friend

The Black Caps will rely on Tim Southee’s experience, while Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner will be the all-round options. Colin de Grandhomme returns to the squad after being left out for the last two T20Is.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has been included for the first match of the series in Hamilton and will then be released to join the New Zealand A squad ahead of its second four-day match against India in Christchurch from February 7.

Coach Gary Stead said his team was aware of the task at hand and looked up to his batsmen to step up. “We’ve seen from the Twenty20 series that (India) are as strong as ever. While the bowling line-up has a fresh look, the batting is very settled and we’ll likely have the same top eight batsmen from the World Cup finals.

READ| Rohit says winning run is a ‘good sign’ ahead of T20 World Cup

“Tim Southee has an important job leading our new-look pace attack, which has a huge opportunity against some of the very best batsmen in the world," Stead said.

New Zealand trails the ongoing five-match T20 International series against India 0-3.