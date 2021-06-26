Triumphant New Zealand returns home with WTC title in the pocket

The triumphant New Zealand team returned home on Saturday after having clinched the World Test Championship. Kane Williamson and a few others, however, were not part of the group that landed in Auckland on Saturday morning.

While Williamson stayed back to play The Hundred with Birmingham Phoenix, Devon Conway (Somerset), Kyle Jamieson (Surrey) and Colin de Grandhomme (Hampshire) remained in England for the Twenty20 Blast.

ALSO READ - Tim Paine apologises to NZ for picking India to win WTC final

Eleven cricketers and eight support staff members returned to Auckland via Singapore. New Zealand was awarded the ICC mace after it defeated India by eight wickets in Southampton on Wednesday to claim the inaugural World Test Championship crown.

"The boys are ecstatic. There's been a mixture of emotion and jubilation. Once we get home and through quarantine, we’ll hopefully continue the celebrations," left-arm pacer Trent Boult was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

ALSO READ - BJ Watling, heart of New Zealand cricket

The Kiwi players will now serve a two-week quarantine period before they can reunite with their families.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White termed the victory over India "a massive achievement, one of our great days. I'm immensely proud of the team, and the whole organisation."

White said the board plans to honour the players soon in recognition of their feats but ruled out a parade on the streets.

"We haven't finalised that yet but we'll certainly be looking to get them together in some form to celebrate them," White said. "I don't think there will be a parade. The current environment is challenging, but getting everyone together would be great if we could celebrate with our commercial partners and our wider cricket family."