Nortje, Magala ruled out of South Africa ODI World Cup squad

Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have failed to clear the fitness test as South Africa continues to battle injury woes ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

While Nortje was named in the initial 15-member squad, both players failed to recover after the home series against Australia.

Nortje had missed the first ODI against Australia after being rested through the T20I series. He returned for the second ODI but bowled only five overs.

Steve Smith returns after wrist injury

Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams have been roped in as replacements for the injured pacers.

The pace attack is still heavily packed with five pacers led by Kagiso Rabada. Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi and Gerald Coetzee are the other quicks in the squad.

South Africa departs for India on Saturday and will begin its World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Delhi on 7 October.

South Africa’s updated squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.