On this day in 2006: Gillespie registered highest Test score by night-watchman

It was on this day, 15 years ago, when former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie registered the highest score by a night-watchman in Test cricket.

The Australian fast bowler scored an unbeaten knock of 201 against Bangladesh in Chittagong. He achieved the feat on the fourth day of the second Test.

Australia had bundled out Bangladesh for 197 in the first innings. Coming out to bat, the Aussies lost the wicket of Matthew Hayden just before the close of play and as a result, Gillespie strode out to the middle in place of Ricky Ponting as a night-watchman.

The pacer batted for a total of 425 deliveries for registering a brilliant double hundred. He smashed 26 fours and two sixes en route to his 201. Along with Gillespie, Michael Hussey also contributed significantly by making 182 to take Australia's total to 581/4.

Australia gained a lead of 384 runs and then decided to declare the innings. The side then went on to bundle out Bangladesh for 304 in the second innings, winning the match by an innings and 80 runs.

In the match, Gillespie also managed to take three wickets. Gillespie played 71 Tests, 97 ODIS and 1 T20I for Australia. He finished his career with 259 wickets in the longest format of the game, while he scalped 142 wickets in ODIs.