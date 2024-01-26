MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan’s on-field performances not affected by frequent changes in PCB, says acting chairman

PCB ating chief Khawar asserted that there were several other reasons for the team’s below-par showing.

Published : Jan 26, 2024 14:22 IST , Lahore - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Pakistan lost the recent T20I series in New Zealand 1-4.
Pakistan lost the recent T20I series in New Zealand 1-4. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Pakistan lost the recent T20I series in New Zealand 1-4. | Photo Credit: AFP

The newly-appointed acting chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shah Khawar on Friday said frequent changes in the board are not responsible for the national team’s poor on-field performances in the last one year.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Khawar asserted that there were several other reasons for the team’s below-par showing.

“I don’t think changes in the board in the last one year have affected the team. It might be a minor reason, but there are other other factors and once the new board of governors is formed and the new chairman takes charge, they will look into this,” he said.

Khawar also insisted that there was no interference from the government in the cricket board’s affairs.

“It is a wrong impression that the ministry of inter provincial coordination or government interferes in cricket affairs or is taking decisions,” he said.

“The patron in chief of the board, as per powers vested in him and laid out in the PCB constitution, has taken decisions and is authorised to do this,” he added.

READ | Shah Khawar takes over as interim chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board

Khawar said the board remains an independent body and functions as such, adding that normalcy will be restored once the new board of governors is formed.

Khawar also confirmed being informed by Mohammad Hafeez, the incumbent director of the Pakistan team, that many players were more worried about their contracts in white-ball leagues rather than being focussed on the job, during recent tours of Australia and New Zealand.

“This is an issue which needs serious reflection because while we don’t want players to suffer financially, it is also important to make them realise, especially those centrally contracted to the board, that their first priority should always be the national team,” he said.

Khawar confirmed Hafeez met him informally on Thursday and that he did not call him for a meeting.

“Hafeez was in the board offices and he wished to see me, so I met him with chief selector, Wahab Riaz and the chief operating officer Salman Naseer and he informally conveyed his concerns to us,” he said.

Khawar said that Hafeez had also asked about getting his three-year contract in place, but was informed in return that the patron in chief would decide.

Additionally, a proper advertising process had to be followed before hiring anyone to this main post.

“He also wanted to know about some dues from the board as he had gone on a one month contract which expired on 15th December,” he said.

