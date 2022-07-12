Australian Test captain Pat Cummins says his team has learnt “a heap” during the tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka and getting a taste of sub-continent conditions should help his relatively inexperienced players in next year’s marquee series in India.

After notching a comprehensive 10-wicket win in the series opener, Australia lost by an innings and 39 runs in the second Test as Sri Lanka drew the series 1-1 on Monday and Cummins feels the defeat was a “reality check.” Before Sri Lanka, Australia had toured Pakistan, beating the host 2-0 in the three-match Test series in March.

“I think half our batting lineup and half our bowling lineup hasn’t played a lot over here in the subcontinent. So the experience on these two vastly different wickets, I think we got a lot of lessons out of it to take to India next year,” Cummins was quoted as saying by ‘Sydney Morning Herland.’ “We turned up knowing it’s a tough place to win series and games over here, So to come away with a series draw – the same team that won last week – we grinded it out in Pakistan to come through with a series win.

“It might be a reality check that it’s tough playing away from home in different conditions to what we’ve grown up playing in. And [it] makes for more learning than after a win,” he added.

Australia is scheduled to tour India next year where it will play four Tests, as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February-March.

“In Australia most likely you only play one spinner, so in the background you’re trying to prepare a couple of other guys so they get the chance over in India. The last two tours we’ve learned a heap, we’ve come a long way in how we’ve played.

“[We’ll] try to park that to one side and try to re-remember it in six months.” Australia were guilty of wasting their three reviews inside 80 overs, which cost them as they couldn’t challenge a few ‘not out’ decisions.

“We’re always trying to get better at that. In the past, we’ve burned reviews that we’ve looked back and thought they weren’t a good chance, but especially the two yesterday we were really confident on both.

“So [we are trying to] perfect and improve our systems. Unfortunately over here there’s so many balls near edges and pads, it feels like there’s more chances to use them.” “We’ll review this series, try to put away lots of notes and ideas, then bank that, put that to one side and work towards the home summer,” he said.