PSL 2021 to resume in June

The Pakistan Super League will resume in June after it was suspended last week when six players and a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

Islamabad, 11 March, 2021 21:46 IST

The Pakistan Super League will resume in June after it was suspended last week when six players and a staffer tested positive for COVID-19. The Pakistan Cricket Board and owners of the six clubs made the decision on Thursday, a week after the Twenty20 league was postponed.

The remaining 20 games will be played in Karachi — which also staged the first 14 games — before the national team's departure to England on June 26. June was the most practical window due to Pakistan's international commitments in March-April and late August-September.