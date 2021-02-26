R. Vinay Kumar announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Former India seamer, R. Vinay Kumar, has announced retirement from all forms of the game. One of the stalwarts of Karnataka cricket, Vinay’s first-class career spanned for 16 years and last season, he moved to Puducherry.

In his long career, Vinay scalped 504 first-class wickets in 139 matches. Of the total tally, 442 wickets were in the Ranji Trophy.

Vinay generated movement on docile surfaces and earned a Test call-up for India in 2011-12 when the team toured India and he made his debut in Perth. Even though that was his lone Test appearance, Vinay played 31 ODIs and nine T20Is for the national team and scalped a total of 48 wickets - 38 in ODIs and 10 in T20Is.

Even though, he failed to extend his international career, Vinay guided Karnataka to double-treble from 2013 to 2015 - where the team won Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup in his captaincy. He was also part of various IPL franchises in his long and illustrious career.