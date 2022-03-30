Rahul Mankad, son of legendary Vinoo Mankad, passes away

Rahul Mankad, the only surviving son of legendary all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, has passed away on Tuesday after a brief ailment. He was 66.

The former Mumbai cricketer suffered heart-related issues since the beginning of March. The doctors had to put a stent in his heart.

Mankad played first-class cricket for Mumbai and has been a multiple Ranji Trophy winner. Both his brothers, Ashok and Atul, were cricketers.

Ashok played 22 Tests for India besides first-class games for Mumbai. Atul represented Saurashtra in three Ranji Trophy matches.