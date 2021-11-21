Ranjan Madugalle becomes first match referee to officiate in 200 Test matches

Ranjan Madugalle on Sunday became the first match referee to officiate in 200 Test matches.

Madugalle, a former Sri Lanka cricketer, reached the landmark during the first Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Galle. He was first appointed an International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee in 1993. A regular at all major ICC tournaments, he has served as ICC Match Referee for four ICC men’s World Cups (1999, 2003, 2015 and 2019), three ICC Champions Trophys (2004, 2006 and 2013) and four ICC men’s T20 World Cups (2007, 2010, 2016 and 2021).

The ICC congratulated him on the milestone.

Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager, Umpires and Referees, said: “Ranjan has been a tremendous asset over the years and a significant source of inspiration for others. We have benefitted from his experience and work ethic, as someone you can turn to for guidance. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to thank Ranjan for his years of service to the game and congratulate him on a wonderful career. We hope to continue benefiting from his expertise in the years to come.”

‘Five-star general’

ICC Elite Panel Match Referee Jeff Crowe said, “It is difficult just to think of 200 Test matches against your name, let alone be on-duty for all those days and years over four decades. It is an astonishing statistic to be in office and reflects his passion for cricket. Ranjan is a five-star general when it comes to serving the game. On behalf of all the Match Referees and Umpires on the ICC panels, I congratulate Ranjan on reaching the milestone and wish him many more.”

Ranjan Madugalle said, “It is an honour and a privilege to be officiating in my 200th Test match, for it is not a milestone I had never imagined I would reach. Whilst it has taken a long time, it seems just the other day that I had taken on this role, because I have enjoyed every bit of the journey. This is obviously what dreams are made of and I continue to be passionately involved with the game and in my role while liaising with my colleagues from the world over.

“The passion obviously comes from my time as a player and it is my good fortune to have remained connected so closely with the game. I thank the International Cricket Council, Sri Lanka Cricket and all my colleagues over the years for all their help. My thanks are also due to my family and friends, without whose support it would not have been possible to have come this far.”