Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Day One: Parthiv hits ton, lays strong base for Gujarat

STUMPS In Cuttack : Bengal 209 for 6 (Majumdar 126 n.o., Shahbaz 82 n.o.) vs Odisha. In Valsad : Gujarat 330 for 4 (Parthiv 118 n.o., Bhargav 84, Gohil 52) vs Goa. In Jammu : Karnataka 14 for 2 vs J&K. In Ongole : Saurashtra 229 for 6 (V. Jadeja 73, Jani 53 n.o.) vs Andhra.

So, that wraps up the day's action across venues on Day One.

Gujarat made hay after choosing to bat first in Valsad, captain Parthiv Patel scoring his 27th first-class century and en route getting to 11,000 first-class runs. Bhargav Merai and Samit Gohil hit half-centuries.

In Cuttack, Bengal suffered a top-order collapse in the first session, but Anustup Majumdar and Shahbaz effected a rescue act, batting through the third session, and much of the second.

In Ongole, Sheldon Jackson and Chirag Jani were among the runs. Andhra's bowlers were effective, too, in particular Prithvi Raj Yarra, who took three out of the six wickets to fall in the day.

And in Jammu, only six overs could be bowled. The teams couldn't take the field to play for much of the day due to bad light.

Join us for Day Two, at 9.30 am on Friday. Until then, it's goodbye.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | It's the end of the day's play, in Ongole, too. Saurashtra is on 229 for 6 after 79 overs. Chirag Jani is batting on 53. Batting alongside him is Prerak Mankad (0 n.o.).

J&K vs Karnataka | Play has been called off in Jammu, our correspondent Shreedutta Chidananda informs us. Only half an hour of play was possible on Day One. The score: 14 for 1 in six overs, after Karnataka won the toss and chose to bat.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Saurashtra is six down. Here's Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya with the latest from Ongole: Vishvaraj Jadeja loses concentration and falls to Sasikanth for 73 off 179 balls. Bharat takes his fifth catch of the day. Saurashtra 221 for 6.

Gujarat vs Goa | It's stumps, in Valsad. Here's Amol Karhadkar: Parthiv ends the day unbeaten on 118 (156b, 15x4) as his 82-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Chirag Gandhi (40 n.o., 79b, 6x4) takes Gujarat to a formidable 330 for 4.

Odisha vs Bengal | It's stumps, at the DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack. Bengal has recovered well after having been reduced to 46 for 5 in the first session, thanks in main to Anustup Majumdar, who scored his eighth first-class century. He finishes the day on an unbeaten 136 (194b, 10x4). Shahbaz has given him good company; he ends the day on an unbeaten 82 (154b, 13x4).

The partnership between the two is 167.

After 86 overs bowled, Bengal is on 308 for 6.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | The partnership between Jadeja and Chirag Jani is worth 80 now. Jadeja has so far hit 10 boundaries in his 168-ball 73, while Jani needs three more runs to get to his half-century. The score: 220 for 4.

J&K vs Karnataka | Shreedutta Chidananda informs us: Play hasn't been officially called off but it's as good as over for the day. The score: 14 for 2 in six overs.

If the first innings cannot be completed in the match, J&K will go through to the semis on the basis of more outright wins.

The situation in Jammu at 3.35pm, when bad light stopped play. - SHREEDUTTA CHIDANANDA

Odisha vs Bengal | Shahbaz has moved to 70 (136b, 10x4). A wicket has eluded Odisha for nearly 40 overs now. The partnership between Majumdar (136 n.o., 181b, 20x4) and Shahbaz is 151 now.

Bengal, after 81 overs, is on 292 for 6.

Gujarat vs Goa | It's a century for Parthiv Patel. It's been a strokeful, rapid knock from the Gujarat captain. He took 122 deliveries to get to the landmark. He's struck 13 boundaries so far. Chirag Jani is batting on 20 (42b, 3x4).

Here's Amol Karhadkar: Parthiv Patel paddle-sweeps Amit Verma for his 13th boundary and celebrate his 27th first-class ton (122b). He is holding the Gujarat innings together, yet again. 290 for 4, new ball due in two overs.

Captain's knock: Parthiv Patel celebrates his century. - AMOL KARHADKAR

J&K vs Karnataka | Our correspondent at the Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground in Jammu, Shreedutta Chidananda, informs us: Play has stopped, again due to bad light. Karnataka is 14 for 2 in six overs, after having lost openers R. Samarth and Devdutt Padikkal. Samarth was out caught behind cheaply, to huge cheers from the crowd. Padikkal was caught driving, at second slip.

K. V. Siddharth had to undergo treatment after a delivery kicked off a good length and struck him on the glove.

Gujarat vs Goa | Here's Amol Karhadkar with an update: Amit Verma's ploy of tossing the ball up works again. Manprit Juneja never looked comfortable against the leggie and eventually perishes after missing the line off a flighted delivery that held its line after pitching. 248 for 4. Can Goa put Gujarat under pressure?

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Wriddhaayan with an update: Saurashtra has survived the day it seems. C Jani (26 n.o.) and V. Jadeja (53 n.o.) have added 40 runs for the sixth wicket. Saurashtra 180 for 5.

A view of the action from Ongole. - WRIDDHAAYAN BHATTACHARYYA

Gujarat vs Goa | Here's Amol Karhadkar with an update: Amit Verma gives Gujarat the breakthrough, tosses one up to Merai (84, 112b, 12x4) and his attempted drive results in an edge to the slip. Gujarat 246/3, as Merai returns to the dressing room among rousing applause by a 200-odd strong crowd.

Odisha vs Bengal | Shahbaz gets to a half-century with a single off Suryakant Pradhan. He takes 90 deliveries to get to the landmark. Bengal 246 for 6 in the 68th over.

Odisha vs Bengal | Here's Y. B. Sarangi, reporting from Cuttack: Anustup Majumdar scores eighth first-class century, reaches his 100 off 128 deliveries. He swept Govind Poddar to sq leg boundary for four to get his century.

J&K vs Karnataka | Karnataka has won the toss, informs our correspondent Shreedutta Chidananda, and has chosen to bat. Play will begin at 3pm.

Two changes for Karnataka: J. Suchith is in for Shreyas Gopal, and Manish Pandey is in for Pavan Deshpande.

Gujarat vs Goa | It's tea, in Valsad. Here's Amol Karhadkar: Merai (76 n.o., 97b, 11x4) and Parthiv (71 n.o., 85b, 10x4) have added 126 runs in 25 overs as Gujarat has raced to 233 for 2 in 60 overs. Goa bowlers' misery is far from being over.

J&K vs Karnataka | The covers are coming off at the Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground in Jammu. The toss is scheduled for 2.40pm.

Gujarat vs Goa | Here's Amol Karhadkar, from Valsad: Parthiv has crossed 50, Merai is upping the ante. Can Parthiv score his second ton in Ranji Trophy knockouts?

Andhra vs Saurashtra | After middle-order batsman Arpit Vasavada was dismissed for 1, by seamer K. V. Sasikanth, Jadeja and Chirag Jani have added 30 runs for the sixth wicket. Jadeja has reached his half-century, his fourth his first-class cricket, and he's batting on 51 (116b, 7x4).

After 50 overs, Saurashtra is on 170 for 5.

About 50 people have entered the ground to cheer for Andhra. - WRIDDHAAYAN BHATTACHARYYA

Odisha vs Bengal | Barring the dismissal of Goswami, the second session has been a fruitful one for Bengal. Majumdar, batting on 88 (118b, 14x4) has been the bedrock. His partnership with Shahbaz (36 n.o., 55b, 6x4) is worth 68 now.

At tea, Bengal is on 209 for 6.

Gujarat vs Goa | Nearly a run-out, after a mix-up between Parthiv Patel and Bhargav Merai. Here's Amol Karhadkar: Captain Amit Verma, Goa's highest wicket-taker, introduces himself in the 47th over but has been ineffective in his three overs. Parthiv, meanwhile, sends Merai back for a single but the point fielder misses a direct hit soon after the latter had crossed his 50. 173 for 2.

Odisha vs Bengal | Anustup Majumdar needs 17 more runs to get to his eighth first-class century. It's been a rescue act from him, after Bengal had been tottering at 46 for 5 in the 17th over, first in the company of Shreevats Goswami, and now, with the support of Shahbaz (25 n.o., 44b, 5x4).

Bengal not out of the woods yet, though. It's 194 for 6 in the 54th over.

Gujarat vs Goa | A landmark for Parthiv Patel. Here's Amol Karhadkar: Parthiv Patel cuts left-arm spinner Amulya Pandrekar for his second four to move to 14 and cross 11,000-run mark in first-class cricket.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Jackson falls, just after reaching his 50. Here's Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya, reporting from Ongole: Sheldon Jackson raised his bat for a well-made fifty and then, nicked the next delivery off Prithviraj to second slip. Saurashtra 139 for 4 in 38 overs.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | It's a half-century for Sheldon Jackson, he takes 68 deliveries to get there. Vishwarajsinh Jadeja needs 10 more to get to his own landmark. The partnership between the two for the fourth wicket is worth 72 now.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Sixty-eight runs have been added so far by Jadeja and Jackson. Jackson needs four more runs to get to his 27th first-class half-century. He has been in great form this season, scoring two centuries and two half-centuries in his last five matches.

How's that: Odisha seamer Preet Singh Chohan appeals for a wicket. - BISWARANJAN ROUT

Odisha vs Bengal | Bengal is six down now, after Goswami falls to Preet Singh Chohan in the 10th over after lunch. He was caught behind off a delivery going down leg, informs Y. B. Sarangi. Anustup Majumdar is batting on 60 (81b, 10x4). Shahbaz has joined him in the middle.

Chohan now has two wickets (2 for 21).

J&K vs Karnataka | It's still gloomy in Jammu, informs our correspondent Shreedutta Chidananda. No sign of play starting soon.

Gujarat vs Goa | Samit Gohil gets to his half-century but departs soon after, dismissed by left-arm spinner Darshan Misal. Parthiv Patel, the captain, has come out to bat. Gujarat 110 for 2 in 36 overs.

Bengal's Anustup Majumdar celebrates his half-century. - BISWARANJAN ROUT

Odisha vs Bengal | Anustup Majumdar gets to his 18th first-class half-century. Here's Y. B. Sarangi, reporting from Cuttack: Anustup scores a four to square-leg off Suryakant to get his 50.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | At lunch, Saurashtra is on 108 for 3. Thirty overs have been bowled. Jadeja (33 n.o., 63b, 5x4) and Jackson (26 n.o., 35b, 5x4) have added 41 runs for the fourth wicket.

Our correspondent at the venue, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya, says: Yarra Prithviraj (2 for 24) has been the pick of the bowlers for Andhra.

Gujarat vs Goa | Here's Amol Karhadkar, reporting from Valsad: Samit Gohel (50 n.o., 100b, 9x4) pulls left-arm spinner Amulya Pandrekar for two fours in an over to bring up his 4th 50+ score of the season. Merai (13 n.o., 20b, 1x4) has started well as Gujarat takes lunch at 96 for 1 in 32 overs.

It's much brighter in Jammu. - SHREEDUTTA CHIDANANDA

J&K vs Karnataka | Shreedutta Chidananda, our correspondent at the Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground in Jammu, says it's considerably brighter there now. There has been no toss yet, due to cloudy conditions.

Lunch has been taken; there will be an inspection of the playing conditions by the match referee at 12.35pm. If a green signal is given, the toss will be held five minutes later, and play will begin at 1pm.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Our correspondent at the venue, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya, informs: There is a lot of chatter in the middle with the Andhra boys shouting out "No. 4 before lunch." Saurashtra 91 for 3 in 25 overs.

Odisha vs Bengal | It's lunch, at the DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack. Bengal hasn't lost any more wicket. It's 111 for 5 in 32 overs, with veterans Anustup Majumdar and Shreevats Goswami having compiled 65 runs for the sixth wicket. Majumdar is batting on 40, and Goswami on 24.

Gujarat vs Goa | In Prabhudesai's seventh over, Priyank Panchal plays a crisp drive for a boundary, off a delivery well outside the off stump. It's uppish but in the gap. He tries the stroke once more, and it is stopped by the cover fielder. Attempting it a third time in the same over, he hands a catch to extra cover, and against the run of play, Gujarat loses its first wicket.

Here's Amol Karhadkar: Just when Gohel and Panchal were set to give Goa a big-league lesson, Panchal (28, 76b, 4x4) has a lapse in concentration as he holes out in the covers. Gujarat 64 for 1 in 25 overs.

Covers coming off at the Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground in Jammu. - SHREEDUTTA CHIDANANDA

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Kishan Parmar has been dismissed, and Saurashtra is three down now. He edges behind off left-arm seamer Prithvi Raj Yarra, and K. S. Bharat, the wicketkeeper, takes the catch. This was Bharat's third catch of the day, behind the stumps. Sheldon Jackson is the new batsman.

Prithvi Raj has two wickets now, after having bowled six overs.

Saurashtra 70 for 3 after 21 overs.

Gujarat vs Goa | A smooth drive through extra-cover from Priyank Panchal takes Gujarat past 50. It's taken the side more than 19 overs to get there. Importantly for Gujarat, no wicket has been lost.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | At the CSR Sharma College Ground in Ongole, opener Kishan Parmar has moved to 34, having hit six fours so far in his 46-ball innings. Giving him company in the middle is Vishvarajsinh Jadeja (14 n.o.). It's 62 for 2.

Our correspondent at the venue, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya, informs us: There is a bit of late swing on offer and the Saurashtra batters haven't been able to adjust to the conditions yet.

The teams take a break after the first hour of play at the CSR Sharma College Ground in Ongole. - WRIDDHAAYAN BHATTACHARYYA

Odisha vs Bengal | Odisha medium pacers have sent five Bengal batsmen back. Bengal 54 for 5 in 18 overs. Below are the five dismissals, witnessed by Y. B. Sarangi, our correspondent on the ground:

1. Suryakant Pradhan has taken Easwaran, who played down the leg side and was caught behind,

2. Abhishek Raman was dismissed lbw.

3. Basant Mohanty got Koushik Ghosh's wicket, bat and pad to second slip.

4. Debutant Preet Chohan tasted success in first over, Arnab Nandi played a rising ball outside off to second slip.

5. Debabrata Pradhan also picked up one in his first, sharp incoming ball trapped Manoj Tiwary.

Odisha medium pacers have got good movement off the surface to trouble Bengal batsmen.

Cock-a-hoop: Odisha's players celebrate after getting rid of the in-form Manoj Tiwary. - BISWARANJAN ROUT

Gujarat vs Goa | Here's Amol Karhadkar, reporting from Valsad: Instead of pressurising batsmen with chatter, Goa prefers to egg bowlers on with a round of claps between balls. But the claps have been lacking rhythm, just how the pacers have been in the last few overs. Panchal and Gohel have been scoring freely now. 29 for 0 in 11.

Odisha vs Bengal | Arnab Nandi has hit 24 of the 46 runs scored so far by Bengal at the DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack. Bengal got off to a shaky start by losing three early wickets. Koushik Ghosh, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Abhishek Raman were dismissed cheaply, to leave Bengal struggling at 25 for 3 in the 10th over.

Manoj Tiwary, the captain, is now batting alongside Nandi.

Suryakant Pradhan (2 for 36) and Basant Mohanty (1 for 10) have been the two wicket-takers.

J&K vs Karnataka | Clouds hover over Jammu and delay the start of the quarterfinal contest.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | It's a cloudy day in Ongole, our correspondent Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya informs. Opener H. Desai was dismissed for a duck by left-arm seamer C. V. Stephen, in the third over of the contest. A. Barot, the Saurashtra No. 3, has hit three boundaries so far in his 16-ball 14. After eight overs, it's 23 for 1.

Gujarat vs Goa | Here's the update from the first half hour from our correspondent Amol Karhadkar: Lakshay Garg and Vijesh Prabhudesai have made Gujarat openers play at most balls so far. Priyank Panchal has taken 14 balls to open his account, but two balls later plays a delightful drive for a four. Gujarat 11 for 0 in six overs.

--------------------

After nine gruelling rounds, it's time for the knockout rounds of the Ranji Trophy. A reminder of the line-up:

1. Gujarat vs Goa in Valsad,

2. Odisha vs Bengal in Cuttack,

3. Andhra vs Saurashtra in Ongole,

4. Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka in Jammu.

All contests will be five-day affairs. Although anything can happen in next five days, some contests appear more one-sided on paper than others. Gujarat, which topped the table for Groups A and B, is likely to stroll through to the semis as it faces minnow Goa, which has qualified from the Plate Group. A defeat, though, won't be a setback for Goa; rather, the team's campaign already can be termed as a success, as it will contest the Ranji Trophy via Group C from next season.

Here's the preview for this contest, to be played at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Stadium in Valsad, Gujarat.

It will likely be trickier for Bengal, which has enjoyed a good season so far, thanks in no small part to captain Manoj Tiwary leading the run-charts for the side. The team is strong on all fronts, and not for nothing has coach Arun Lal said this: "We have the best bowling side in the country." Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran has been strangely quiet with the bat this season, and if he gets going, then it will be even more ominous for Odisha. Bengal will be favourite for this one, to be played at the DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack. Catch the preview here.

No one team will be favourite for the contest in Ongole, between Saurashtra and Andhra. Both are strong sides, although Andhra will be without its star batsman and captain Hanuma Vihari, who is in New Zealand with the Indian team. Yet, it has a strong side and will test Saurashtra, which will be without Cheteshwar Pujara, who is also with in New Zealand.

For Jammu & Kashmir, it will be a matter of pride to host the quarterfinal match at the Gandhi Govt. Memorial Science College Ground in Jammu. It's qualified for the knockouts after six long years. It will be the underdog against domestic heavyweight Karnataka, though. Read the preview here.