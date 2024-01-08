MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates, Round 1, Day 4: Sai Sudharsan, Sai Kishore resume Tamil Nadu’s fight against Gujarat

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score: Get the Scorecard, Highlights and Points Table from Day 4 of Round 1 of the Ranji Trophy matches happening in various parts of the country.

Updated : Jan 08, 2024 09:10 IST

Team Sportstar
Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan in action duringthe Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat in Valsad.
Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan in action duringthe Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat in Valsad.
lightbox-info

Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan in action duringthe Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat in Valsad.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Day 4 of the Round 1 fixtures of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 matches. 

  • January 08, 2024 09:10
    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Aryan Juyal’s unbeaten ton keeps Uttar Pradesh ahead against Kerala

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Aryan Juyal’s unbeaten ton keeps Uttar Pradesh ahead against Kerala on day 3

    Uttar Pradesh showcased its myriad strengths to shut out Kerala from the contest on the third day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match at the SD College ground here on Sunday.

  • January 08, 2024 08:51
    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Brittle Delhi collapses again, Pondicherry eyes big win

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Brittle Delhi collapses again, Pondicherry eyes big win

    Delhi’s brittle middle-order caved in for the second time and left Pondicherry eyeing a comprehensive victory in their Ranji Trophy league match at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground.

  • January 08, 2024 08:47
    Ground staff: The unsung heroes of the VDCA stadium

    Ground staff: The unsung heroes of the VDCA stadium

    For the most part of the year, the stadium has 10 people for the day-to-day maintenance. “We maintain the ground daily. Doesn’t matter if there’s any match or not, we maintain the ground 365 days like our own kid,” CH Adi Babu, one of the ground staff members, said.

  • January 08, 2024 08:44
    Ranji Trophy 2023-24, December 8 Matches

    Tripura 484 & 151/5 dec vs Goa 135 & 48/3 

    Andhra 339/6 vs Bengal 409 

    Bihar 100 & 91/6 vs Mumbai 251 

    Chhattisgarh 327 vs Assam 159 & 171/5 

    Saurashtra 578/4 dec vs Jharkhand 141 & 140/2 

    Haryana 100/6 vs Rajasthan 

    Vidarbha 219 & 45/0 vs Services 241 & 155 

    Kerala 243 vs Uttar Pradesh 302 & 219/1 

    Karnataka 514/8 dec vs Punjab 152 & 238/3 

    Chandigarh 96 & Railways 313/4 

    Gujarat 236 & 312 vs Tamil Nadu 250 & 32/2 

    Uttarakhand 192 & 7/1 vs Madhya Pradesh 323 & 243/3 dec 

    Jammu and Kashmir 100 vs Himachal Pradesh 120/1 

    Baroda 351 & 258/4 dec vs Odisha 178 & 103/1 

    Delhi 148 & 126/8 vs Pondicherry 244 

    Mizoram 214 & 237/6 vs Sikkim 442/9 dec 

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Ranji Trophy Live Scores

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates, Round 1, Day 4: Sai Sudharsan, Sai Kishore resume Tamil Nadu’s fight against Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chennai Marathon 2024: 22,000 runners take part, Abhishek Soni, Sheilah Jepkorir emerge winners
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ground staff: The unsung heroes of the VDCA stadium
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Perry’s fairytale 300th game proves fortunes favours the unyielding
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. FA Cup: Arteta frustrated as goals dry up for Arsenal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates, Round 1, Day 4: Sai Sudharsan, Sai Kishore resume Tamil Nadu’s fight against Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA20 is for just four weeks and you can still play Test cricket: former South Africa captain Graeme Smith
    PTI
  3. Muralitharan says Sehwag’s strength was his spontaneity, asks next generation to enjoy cricket without overthinking
    Stan Rayan
  4. SA vs IND: South Africa pacer Ngidi relishing duel against Indian batters on return, with an eye on IPL 2024
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Kohli part of India squad for Afghanistan T20I series; Rohit Sharma to lead team
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates, Round 1, Day 4: Sai Sudharsan, Sai Kishore resume Tamil Nadu’s fight against Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chennai Marathon 2024: 22,000 runners take part, Abhishek Soni, Sheilah Jepkorir emerge winners
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ground staff: The unsung heroes of the VDCA stadium
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Perry’s fairytale 300th game proves fortunes favours the unyielding
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. FA Cup: Arteta frustrated as goals dry up for Arsenal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment