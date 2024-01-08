Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates, Round 1, Day 4: Sai Sudharsan, Sai Kishore resume Tamil Nadu’s fight against Gujarat

- January 08, 2024 09:10Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Aryan Juyal’s unbeaten ton keeps Uttar Pradesh ahead against Kerala
January 08, 2024
- January 08, 2024 08:47Ground staff: The unsung heroes of the VDCA stadium
For the most part of the year, the stadium has 10 people for the day-to-day maintenance. “We maintain the ground daily. Doesn’t matter if there’s any match or not, we maintain the ground 365 days like our own kid,” CH Adi Babu, one of the ground staff members, said.
- January 08, 2024 08:44Ranji Trophy 2023-24, December 8 Matches
Tripura 484 & 151/5 dec vs Goa 135 & 48/3
Andhra 339/6 vs Bengal 409
Bihar 100 & 91/6 vs Mumbai 251
Chhattisgarh 327 vs Assam 159 & 171/5
Saurashtra 578/4 dec vs Jharkhand 141 & 140/2
Haryana 100/6 vs Rajasthan
Vidarbha 219 & 45/0 vs Services 241 & 155
Kerala 243 vs Uttar Pradesh 302 & 219/1
Karnataka 514/8 dec vs Punjab 152 & 238/3
Chandigarh 96 & Railways 313/4
Gujarat 236 & 312 vs Tamil Nadu 250 & 32/2
Uttarakhand 192 & 7/1 vs Madhya Pradesh 323 & 243/3 dec
Jammu and Kashmir 100 vs Himachal Pradesh 120/1
Baroda 351 & 258/4 dec vs Odisha 178 & 103/1
Delhi 148 & 126/8 vs Pondicherry 244
Mizoram 214 & 237/6 vs Sikkim 442/9 dec
January 08, 2024
