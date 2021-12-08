Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as ODI captain

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday replaced Virat Kohli as India's One Day International captain, confirmed the All-India Senior Selection Committee.

"I've been immensely proud of how the team has played. Now I think it's time for the next lot to take this team forward. Obviously Rohit is here and he's overlooking (sic) (overseeing) things for a while now," Kohli had said earlier when Rohit was named the T20I captain.

"It's been an honour for me, I was given the opportunity and I tried to do my best. But it's also time to create some space and move forward."

Rohit has won all three matches since taking over as T20I skipper. He is also the most successful Indian Premier League captain, with five titles under his belt. Rohit had also helped India defend the Asia Cup in 2018, when he was named the stand-in captain for Kohli.