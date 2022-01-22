South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Fantasy Team Picks

India will look to bag a consolatory win in the third One-Day International against South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday.

The host has already sealed the three-match ODI series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

SA vs IND PREDICTED XI

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

SA vs IND DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock (vc), Rishabh Pant

Batters – Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers – Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tabraiz Shamsi

Team Composition: SA 4:7 IND Credits left: 3.0

SA vs IND SQUADS

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Navdeep Saini, Suryakumar Yadav

SA vs IND WIN PROBABILITY

India (56%)

WHERE TO WATCH SA vs IND, 1st ODI LIVE?

The last ODI between India and South Africa will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 2pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.