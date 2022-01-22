Cricket Cricket South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Fantasy Team Picks IND vs SA: A look at the predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI in the Newlands Cricket Ground. Team Sportstar Cape Town 22 January, 2022 23:23 IST India's Shardul Thakur in action during the 2nd ODI against South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl. - Gallo Images/Getty Images Team Sportstar Cape Town 22 January, 2022 23:23 IST India will look to bag a consolatory win in the third One-Day International against South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday. The host has already sealed the three-match ODI series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.SA vs IND PREDICTED XISouth Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz ShamsiIndia: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra ChahalREAD | Pride at stake for India in third ODI vs SA SA vs IND DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock (vc), Rishabh PantBatters – Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der DussenAll-rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin, Venkatesh IyerBowlers – Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tabraiz ShamsiTeam Composition: SA 4:7 IND Credits left: 3.0SA vs IND SQUADSSouth Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Marco JansenIndia: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Navdeep Saini, Suryakumar YadavSA vs IND WIN PROBABILITYIndia (56%)WHERE TO WATCH SA vs IND, 1st ODI LIVE?The last ODI between India and South Africa will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 2pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :