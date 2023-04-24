Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar: WPL to take women’s cricket to different level by opening doors for young girls

Ahead of his 50th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar sat down with Sportstar for a candid interview.

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai 24 April, 2023 10:14 IST
Mumbai 24 April, 2023 10:14 IST
Sachin Tendulkar and Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Mumbai Indians’ women’s team, pose for a photo at Wankhede Stadium.

Sachin Tendulkar and Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Mumbai Indians’ women’s team, pose for a photo at Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of his 50th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar sat down with  Sportstar for a candid interview.

In a special interview with Sportstar ahead of his 50 th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar spoke about the changes he wanted to see in Indian cricket, specifically mentioning Women’s Premier League as one of his most desired developments. “I think we are heading in the right direction. The big change that I had wanted to happen — equal opportunities — has already begun with the WPL, that too in grand style,” he said.  

Talking about the time when he went to Ahmedabad to felicitate the Under-19 girls’ team, he spoke about his meeting with Jay Shah and Roger Binny, the BCCI secretary and president respectively. “I told them that that it’s brilliant that the WPL is being introduced. It’s going to take women’s cricket to a different level by opening the doors for so many young girls.”

WATCH VIDEO

WATCH: It’s a fifty for Sachin Tendulkar!

Sachin, who had always expressed his wish to see a domestic tournament for women, was left surprised by the standard of play exhibited by the Indian cricketers in WPL. “Their athleticism was a pleasant sight to watch. I was really pleasantly surprised with the way they fielded and threw themselves on the field. I didn’t expect this level and full marks to them,” said Sachin, adding, “Somewhere you need leaders to emulate, and younger generations can watch all these women compete in a fair manner, but at a very high level.”

However, the sporting icon wishes to see the same change in the rest of the country too, and not limited to cricket alone. “This change I am seeing — equality — should happen not only in cricket but also in our country and beyond, plus in all professions and walks of life. Equality has multiple layers, in opportunity and freedom to express yourself on various platforms. Being gender neutral is something that will give everyone a reason to smile.”

Click here to read the full interview.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: It’s a fifty for Sachin Tendulkar!

As Sachin Tendulkar turns 50, his doppelganger Balvir Chand recalls how the Master Blaster shaped his life

WATCH: PBKS vs MI match highlights and analysis

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

SRH vs MI: Arjun Tendulkar picks maiden IPL wicket as Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us