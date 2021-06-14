Cricket Cricket Sachin Tendulkar donates blood Tendulkar marks World Blood Donor day by donating blood; he appeals to everyone to do the same, especially during the ongoing pandemic. Team Sportstar 14 June, 2021 18:00 IST Sachin Tendulkar. - JIGNESH MISTRY Team Sportstar 14 June, 2021 18:00 IST Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Monday marked World Blood Donor Day by donating blood. The former India captain also appealed to everyone to donate blood, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.ALSO READ - Tendulkar: An inspiration for manyTendulkar, who went in for the blood donation on Monday morning along with his team in Mumbai, underlined the value of blood in treating various medical conditions, and the timely availability of safe blood for transfusion plays a critical role in saving lives. He also spoke about his personal experience of a close relative in need of blood recently, in a video posted on his social media handles. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :