Sachin Tendulkar donates blood

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Monday marked World Blood Donor Day by donating blood. The former India captain also appealed to everyone to donate blood, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tendulkar, who went in for the blood donation on Monday morning along with his team in Mumbai, underlined the value of blood in treating various medical conditions, and the timely availability of safe blood for transfusion plays a critical role in saving lives. He also spoke about his personal experience of a close relative in need of blood recently, in a video posted on his social media handles.