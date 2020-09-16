Cricket Cricket Sachin Tendulkar joins Paytm First Games as brand ambassador Tendulkar will raise awareness about fantasy sports in the country besides helping PFG promote all sports including kabaddi, football, and basketball. Team Sportstar 16 September, 2020 20:57 IST Sachin Tendulkar will raise awareness about fantasy sports in the country. - PAYTM FIRST GAMES Team Sportstar 16 September, 2020 20:57 IST Paytm First Games (PFG), a fantasy sports gaming platform, has roped in global sporting legend and Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador.The former India captain will raise awareness about fantasy sports in the country besides helping PFG promote all sports including kabaddi, football, and basketball.READ| K. L. Rahul on Anil Kumble: We look up to him for direction and support "Cricket is an engaging sport, and we all tend to have opinions about the game — right from player selection to playing strategies. PFG will give fans the opportunity to don their thinking hats and experience the thrill of making the correct choices and getting their teams to win," said Tendulkar.READ| Virat Kohli: RCB squad is well balanced and primed to excel "Most of us have grown up watching the Master Blaster in action. With Sachin as a brand ambassador, we wish to inspire mobile gaming enthusiasts to experience fantasy sports which are about tactics, strategic planning and research," said Sudhanshu Gupta, COO- Paytm First Games.The company has also set aside Rs 300 crore for investing in the fantasy sports market and other online gaming events during this financial year. The platform will feature 200 plus live events including international and domestic cricket tournaments along with football leagues. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos