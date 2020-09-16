Sachin Tendulkar joins Paytm First Games as brand ambassador

Paytm First Games (PFG), a fantasy sports gaming platform, has roped in global sporting legend and Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador.

The former India captain will raise awareness about fantasy sports in the country besides helping PFG promote all sports including kabaddi, football, and basketball.

"Cricket is an engaging sport, and we all tend to have opinions about the game — right from player selection to playing strategies. PFG will give fans the opportunity to don their thinking hats and experience the thrill of making the correct choices and getting their teams to win," said Tendulkar.

"Most of us have grown up watching the Master Blaster in action. With Sachin as a brand ambassador, we wish to inspire mobile gaming enthusiasts to experience fantasy sports which are about tactics, strategic planning and research," said Sudhanshu Gupta, COO- Paytm First Games.

The company has also set aside Rs 300 crore for investing in the fantasy sports market and other online gaming events during this financial year. The platform will feature 200 plus live events including international and domestic cricket tournaments along with football leagues.